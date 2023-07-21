Kodak Black Faces Backlash For Collaborating With 6ix9ine On New Song

“That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” he said during his recent Instagram Live session. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. n***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.”

Boosie is definitely "hurt" over Yak's decision to make a song with 6ix9ine, especially after he recruited the Sniper Gang rapper to hop on the remix to his song "Rocket Man" with Jeezy. Boosie isn't the only one who's not rocking with Kodak and 6ix9ine's new song. Other artists and fans have taken to social media to air out their opinions about the record. However, 6ix9ine's manager Wack 100 defended the collaboration and said neither artist owes anyone an explanation.



In the caption, 6ix9ine alluded to the song dropping on Friday, July 21, however, the track hasn't hit streaming services yet.