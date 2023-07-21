Kodak Black Faces Backlash For Collaborating With 6ix9ine On New Song

By Tony M. Centeno

July 21, 2023

Kodak Black and 6ix9ine
Photo: Getty Images

Fans of Kodak Black and other artists have sounded off after they learned about the Florida rapper's upcoming collaboration with 6ix9ine.

On Thursday, July 20, the controversial artist posted a video and photos of himself with the Pompano Beach, Fla. native. The clip appears to be from the official music video for their first song together. No snippets of the song were included in his post. Nonetheless, the fact that 'Yak and Tekashi are working together have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way including artist like Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rapper went in on the Pistolz & Pearlz rapper for working with an internationally-known snitch.

“That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” he said during his recent Instagram Live session. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. n***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.”

Boosie is definitely "hurt" over Yak's decision to make a song with 6ix9ine, especially after he recruited the Sniper Gang rapper to hop on the remix to his song "Rocket Man" with Jeezy. Boosie isn't the only one who's not rocking with Kodak and 6ix9ine's new song. Other artists and fans have taken to social media to air out their opinions about the record. However, 6ix9ine's manager Wack 100 defended the collaboration and said neither artist owes anyone an explanation.

In the caption, 6ix9ine alluded to the song dropping on Friday, July 21, however, the track hasn't hit streaming services yet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.