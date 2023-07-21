Kodak Black Faces Backlash For Collaborating With 6ix9ine On New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2023
Fans of Kodak Black and other artists have sounded off after they learned about the Florida rapper's upcoming collaboration with 6ix9ine.
On Thursday, July 20, the controversial artist posted a video and photos of himself with the Pompano Beach, Fla. native. The clip appears to be from the official music video for their first song together. No snippets of the song were included in his post. Nonetheless, the fact that 'Yak and Tekashi are working together have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way including artist like Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rapper went in on the Pistolz & Pearlz rapper for working with an internationally-known snitch.
“That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” he said during his recent Instagram Live session. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. n***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.”
Boosie is definitely "hurt" over Yak's decision to make a song with 6ix9ine, especially after he recruited the Sniper Gang rapper to hop on the remix to his song "Rocket Man" with Jeezy. Boosie isn't the only one who's not rocking with Kodak and 6ix9ine's new song. Other artists and fans have taken to social media to air out their opinions about the record. However, 6ix9ine's manager Wack 100 defended the collaboration and said neither artist owes anyone an explanation.
In the caption, 6ix9ine alluded to the song dropping on Friday, July 21, however, the track hasn't hit streaming services yet.