Watch Dad Blast Patrick Mahomes For Not Signing Autograph For His Son

A video shared online shows a father chirping at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the two-time Super Bowl champion said he was unable to sign a child's jersey during a recent celebrity golf event.

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows Mahomes playing at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe last weekend when a child is heard in the background asking if he could "sign my jersey real quick."

"I can't make everybody happy," Mahomes is heard saying.

"You can just make one kid happy out of 100," a man is heard saying back to the quarterback.

"I'll make 99 sad," Mahomes responds while practicing his swing.

"That's alright, 1 out of 99, at least it ain't 0%," the man chirps back.