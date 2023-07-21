Watch Dad Blast Patrick Mahomes For Not Signing Autograph For His Son
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2023
A video shared online shows a father chirping at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the two-time Super Bowl champion said he was unable to sign a child's jersey during a recent celebrity golf event.
The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows Mahomes playing at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe last weekend when a child is heard in the background asking if he could "sign my jersey real quick."
"I can't make everybody happy," Mahomes is heard saying.
"You can just make one kid happy out of 100," a man is heard saying back to the quarterback.
"I'll make 99 sad," Mahomes responds while practicing his swing.
"That's alright, 1 out of 99, at least it ain't 0%," the man chirps back.
Dad gets snippy when Mahomes politely explains why he can't sign an autograph. pic.twitter.com/bWJcgsRP4C— Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 19, 2023
Another video shared by the Compas On The Beat YouTube account shows Mahomes explaining that he was told he couldn't sign autographs because he was taking too long while having friendly conversations with spectators in attendance before teeing off. The quarterback was playing alongside his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., who joked that a fan had "to be more specific" when she yelled "Patrick" to get his son's attention.
Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career in February. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.
Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.
The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.