Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter As 'X' And Replaces Bird Logo

By Bill Galluccio

July 24, 2023

Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name And Logo To X
Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In a shocking move, Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter, the social media company he purchased for $44 billion last year. Now, Twitter will be known simply as X.

Musk made the announcement on his social media platform and unveiled an interim logo. Musk tweeted that X.com redirects users to twitter.com and has changed his profile picture to the new logo.

"Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," he wrote in one tweet.

Linda Yaccarino, who Musk named as CEO of the company, explained the reasoning for the rebrand.

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she wrote on X.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine," she said in a follow-up tweet.

