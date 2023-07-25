Skittles Releases Surprising New Flavor For The Summer

By Bill Galluccio

July 25, 2023

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

In celebration of National Mustard Day, the candy maker Mars announced it is teaming up with French's Mustard to create a new flavor of Skittles.

"Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars, in a press release. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

The new mustard-flavored Skittles will only be available for three days in three cities. The French's mustard mobile pop-up event will kick off on July 31 at Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Then it will head to Washington, D.C., on August 2 before wrapping up in New York City on August 5, which is National Mustard Day.

If you can't make it to the events, you can also enter for a chance to win a package of mustard-flavored Skittles by going here.

