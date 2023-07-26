Attorney 'Winks' At Camera In Secret Sex Tape With Woman He Was Prosecuting

By Bill Galluccio

July 26, 2023

Daniel Steffen
Photo: Dunn County Jail Wisconsin

A former assistant district attorney in Burnett County, Wisconsin, was sentenced to prison for secretly recording himself having sex with three womenDaniel Steffen, 52, was convicted in April on three counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent under circumstances where one would have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Prosecutors said that Steffen secretly recorded himself having sex with three different women between 2018 and 2020. In one of the videos, Steffen looked directly at the camera, stuck out his tongue, and winked.

One of the victims was a woman who Steffen was prosecuting. That woman also claimed that Steffen promised her leniency in her case.

In another video, he can be heard telling the woman how she could avoid criminal charges.

Steffen was sentenced to 18 months behind bars. After he is released, he must serve two years of extended supervision, four years of probation, and will be on Wisconsin’s sex offender registry for 10 years.

