Camila Cabello Goes Skinny Dipping & Shares New Album Update
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 26, 2023
It looks like Camila Cabello had a relaxing time in Puerto Rico. This week, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from a vacation, which included skinny dipping.
In the photo, Cabello reaches for a branch and uses the butterfly emoji to cover herself up. She also showed off the books she's been reading while on vacation: The Idiot by Elif Batuman and Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood by Satya Doyle Byock.
"tiene razón, esta bien cabron. 😍 te amo PR," she captioned the post before sharing an exciting update about her fourth studio album. "ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar."
The casual announcement that she's finishing her new album comes after she sparked rumors that she's been working on a collaboration with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. Earlier this month, Gomez shared an Instagram post full of personal photos, one of which included her hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios.
"Random moments feat. @Camila_Cabello," she captioned the photo series. In the photo, Gomez has her arm around Cabello's neck while they both stick out their tongues and throw up a peace sign and the middle finger, respectively. Cabello took to the comments section to share a sweet, "I love u," on the post. Cabello further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Bart Schoudel in the comments section. Schoudel worked with Gomez on her latest song, "My Mind & Me." According to Entertainment Tonight, he also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself working with Selena in the studio.
Camila's new album will follow Familia which dropped in April 2022.