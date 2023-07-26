Camila Cabello Goes Skinny Dipping & Shares New Album Update

It looks like Camila Cabello had a relaxing time in Puerto Rico. This week, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from a vacation, which included skinny dipping.

In the photo, Cabello reaches for a branch and uses the butterfly emoji to cover herself up. She also showed off the books she's been reading while on vacation: The Idiot by Elif Batuman and Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood by Satya Doyle Byock.

"tiene razón, esta bien cabron. 😍 te amo PR," she captioned the post before sharing an exciting update about her fourth studio album. "ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar."