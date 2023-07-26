Florida Cops Throw 3-Year-Old Son In Jail Over Potty-Training Issues

By Zuri Anderson

July 26, 2023

Close up of a toddler sitting on a potty chair on potty training
Photo: Moment RF / Getty Images

Two Florida police officers were suspended after jailing their 3-year-old son struggling to learn how to use the bathroom, according to WKMG.

The Daytona Beach Shores Police Department revealed Monday (July 24) that Lt. Michael Schoenbrod and his wife, Sgt. Jessica Long handcuffed their child and placed him in a holding cell in October 2022.

The Florida Department of Children and Families received a tip about this incident and began investigating the couple. The police officers admitted to throwing their kid in jail on two separate occasions because they've been having issues potty-training the boy, state records say. Investigators said the parents aimed to scare the toddler into using the bathroom properly.

Schoenbrod and Long were also accused of smearing feces on the toddler's face, but they denied these claims.

DCF determined this and other serious claims weren't substantiated and decided not to intervene, police said. The State Attorney's Office decided not to prosecute the case following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to officials.

Police said the city's Public Safety Director Michael Fowler said the couple violated department policy and suspended them for 40 hours. They've since served their suspensions.

“Your decision to bring this personal and private matter to the public safety facility has however initiated significant scrutiny, both internally and publicly,” Fowler said. “Your actions have undoubtedly led to an erosion of the public’s trust in yourself and our agency.”

