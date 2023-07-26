Singer Sinead O'Connor Dead At 56

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who rose to global fame with her 1990 cover of Prince's song 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' has died at the age of 56, the Irish Times reports.

O'Connor's cause of death has not yet been determined. The Dublin native recorded 10 studio albums during her career, which spanned five decades and was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards for I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got earlier this year.

O'Connor's death comes months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in January. The Irish singer found early success with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra in 1987 and made a global breakthrough with her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got in 1990, with her rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' reaching No. 1 in several countries and charting for 11 weeks, as well as earning her a Grammy for best alternative music performance, as well as nominations for record of the year and best female vocal rock performance.

O'Connor also famously sparked controversy at the height of her popularity when she held up a photo of Pope John Paul II while reciting the lyric "evil" before ripping it apart while performing an a capella version of Bob Marley's 'War' on Saturday Night Live in 1992, concluding the performance by exclaiming, "fight the real enemy," in protest against sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church.