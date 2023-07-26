WATCH: Mitch McConnell Escorted From Podium After Freezing Up

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up during a Republican press briefing in the Senate lobby on Wednesday (July 26) afternoon.

McConnell was about 30 seconds into his opening remarks when he suddenly stopped speaking. McConnell stood at the podium, staring blindly for about 20 seconds before other Senators went to check on him.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso approached and asked if he was okay. McConnell did not respond, and Barrasso helped walk him away from the podium.

A few minutes later, McConnell returned to the press briefing and told the media that he was fine before speaking about other topics.

McConnell's office has not commented on what happened.

McConnell is 81 years old and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history.

McConnell was hospitalized for five days in March, and he suffered a concussion and minor rib fracture in a fall at an event for the Senate Leadership Fund. He returned to the Senate in April.