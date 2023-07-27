13-Year-Old Vanished After Stealing Family's Car To Live Off The Grid

The family of a 13-year-old boy from Wisconsin who vanished over a month ago is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps them find him.

James Yoblonski stole his family's car and his dad's handgun when he disappeared on June 12. His family reported him missing the next day.

The family's Chrysler van was found abandoned on the side of Highway 12 near Devil's Lake State Park a few hours before the young teen was reported missing.

Officials searched the park and found several makeshift camps and clothes that likely belonged to him. They believe the boy was trying to live off the grid in the park.

However, subsequent searches came up empty, and Yoblonski's family hasn't had any update about his whereabouts for several weeks.

The boy's father, William Yoblonski, told WISC News that he believes his son was trying to live in the park but may have been taken by somebody else.

"That tells me he went in there, set that camp up, and came out the same way he went in," Yoblonski told the outlet. "As much as they searched, they should have found some evidence of him being in there, and they found nothing."