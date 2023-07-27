Doctor's Receptionist Accused Of Stealing $44,000 From Dozens Of Patients

Authorities in Florida arrested a doctor's receptionist accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from dozens of patients. The Winter Springs Police Department said that Angelina Mena used her job at MacDonald Family EyeCare to steal credit card information from customers.

Her employer thought something wasn't right and called the police in March 2022 to report that she may be committing credit card fraud. A 16-month investigation revealed that Mena allegedly stole around $44,000 from 76 potential victims.

Investigators said that Mena used her own Square account to steal the funds. Square is a mobile financial services platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses so they can use cell phones or tablets to take credit card payments.

Authorities said that Mena was taken into custody last week and booked on several charges at Orange County Jail. The Winter Springs Police Department did not specify what charges she was facing.