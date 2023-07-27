Naked Woman With A Gun Shoots At Cars On The Bay Bridge In California

A naked woman was arrested on Tuesday (July 25) after she started shooting at cars on the Bay Bridge that connects San Francisco and Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol first received 911 calls from drivers reporting that a woman was driving erratically on the bridge. At one point, she got out of her car while still clothed and started yelling at other drivers.

The woman then returned to her car and drove to the toll plaza, where she stopped again. She then exited her vehicle, but this time she was completely naked. She then started randomly shooting at other cars on the highway.

"I heard the pop like I saw her walking around, and I heard (pop), and I was like, 'Oh, that's a gun, that's actually a gun.' So I heard it before I saw it," witness Michael Crawford told KABC.

"Like, what am I supposed to do right now?" Crawford wondered. "What am I supposed to do? Like, how do I get out of here? We can't just stay here; we're sitting ducks; we have nothing but a windshield protecting us."

Authorities said that the woman eventually surrendered to the police and was taken to the hospital, where she was placed on a 72-hour hold for a mental evaluation.

"It became pretty clear immediately she was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis," said CHP officer Andrew Barclay.

Officials said that nobody was injured.