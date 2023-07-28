North Carolina Woman 'In Shock' After $100,000 Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina was taking a break from doing some work around her yard when she ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.

Jodi Owens, of Shallotte, was recently doing some yardwork when she decided to take a break and get some dog food from a nearby convenience store, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She went to the Civietown Mini Mart on Holden Beach Road where she also picked up a ticket in the recently-launched Black Titanium lottery game. It wasn't until she returned home and scratched the ticket that she learned she won big.

"I'm still in shock," she said. "It's truly a blessing."

Owens claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (July 28), taking home an impressive $71,259 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. Excited about her win, she told lottery officials about how she would like to spend her prize.

"I'm gonna pay my mortgage off and pay my car off," she exclaimed. It's not just the big things she plans to use her prize on; she also wants to celebrate with some more simple joys. "I'm thinking about getting a manicure/pedicure too!"

According to the lottery website, the $30 Black Titanium game launched in June with six top prizes of $4 million and 16 prizes of $100,000. After Owens' win, 13 of the $100k prizes remain as do five of the top prizes.