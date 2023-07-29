Escaped New Hampshire Inmate Fatally Shot By Miami Beach Police

By Bill Galluccio

July 29, 2023

Darien Young, 29
Photo: New Hampshire Department of Corrections

An inmate who escaped custody from a minimum security residential facility in New Hampshire on July 21 was shot and killed by police in Miami Beach, Florida.

Authorities said the officers were called to a Victoria's Secret store on Thursday afternoon and encountered 29-year-old Darien Young, who was harassing two women with a knife.

One of the responding officers opened fire, striking Young, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Young was at Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in New Hampshire following a conviction on two counts of receiving stolen property, burglary, falsifying physical evidence, and drug charges. He was eligible for parole on July 31.

The officer who shot Young has been placed on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation into the shooting.

"Our agents and analysts will establish a timeline, interview officers and witnesses, and review any video, including surveillance video, body-worn camera footage, and cell phone video," FDLE said in a statement. "FDLE's investigation is limited to the shooting itself."

