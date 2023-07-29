WATCH: Bank Robbery Suspect Falls From Ceiling Into Recycling Bin

By Bill Galluccio

July 29, 2023

Bank robbing suspect falls through ceiling
Photo: Huron Police Department.

A bank robbery suspect in Ohio was detained after his daring escape plan failed. The Huron Police Department received a call about a break-in at VacationLand Federal Credit Union around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26) morning.

When officers arrived, they heard noises in the ceiling above the bank's drive-thru. While officers were investigating the scene, an access door in the roof popped open, and the suspect dropped a backpack filled with tools on the ground. Then the suspect dropped down from the ceiling as an officer approached. The suspect landed in a blue recycling bin that was placed underneath the hatch, and the officer took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tristan Heidl, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and safecracking. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Authorities did not say how much money Heidl managed to take before he was arrested.

