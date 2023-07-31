iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023: How To Watch

iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 is inspired by the culture, history and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special is an interactive block party that brings Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Black hair is undoubtedly a major part of Black culture and Black expression. It has also played a major role in hip hop in the past 50 years. Angela Yee will welcome celebrity stylist Jay Christopher to the block party to discuss some of the most iconic and influential hair looks of the past five decades of hip-hop and explore how some of those looks are relevant today.

The Mic Drop segment will celebrate artists who are on their ascension to superstardom. These talented wordsmiths will drop a hot 16 bar freestyle right in the center of the block party. A spotlight and a mic magically appear, setting the stage for what feels like an impromptu cypher.

Every artist remembers their first visit to the studio and there's nothing like stepping in the booth for the first time. There are endless stories about the icon's first time spittin' in the studio, or even their first time as a guest. Special guest stars will share intimate details about their time in the studio, including who was there, how they felt and what they witnessed.

Big Boy's Neighborhood has been a trusted voice in Hip Hop for decades. Big Boy will reminisce on iconic hip-hop moments, breaking news on radio and reflect on the impact his show has had on Black and hip-hop culture.

Many hip hop artists are breaking down the stigma around mental health. Charlamagne tha God will sit with Elliot Connie to talk about how hip-hop started as an authentic Black voice and how it has evolved over the last 50 years and is now on a path of healing. Charlamagne and Elliot will celebrate a few lyrics from hip-hop’s greatest and talk about its relevance in today’s culture.