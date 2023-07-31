Officers Stop Kidnapping Attempt After Child Asks Store Employee For Help

Authorities in Texas rescued a child who had been kidnapped. The Austin Police Department received an urgent check welfare call after a child told a store employee that she was abducted and that her kidnappers were still in the store.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that Officers Cody Carr and Callie Wolfe were the first to arrive on the scene and found a vehicle with four suspects in the parking lot. They initiated a traffic stop, detained the occupants, and requested backup.

Officers Rachel Stahlke and Julian Vasquez arrived at the store and went inside, where they found a fifth suspect.

Officials said that one suspect was arrested and that charges are pending against the other four.

“These five officers’ swift response, situational awareness, and excellent communication stopped a kidnapping attempt, captured the perpetrators, and safely reunited a child with her family,” Chacon said.

Authorities did not provide any details about where or when the girl was kidnapped.