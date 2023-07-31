Woman Survived For 90 Minutes After Crocodile Pulled Her Into Swamp

A palm oil plantation worker in Indonesia is lucky to be alive after surviving a fight with a crocodile. According to the Daily Mail, 38-year-old Falmira De Jesus was gathering water from a stream when a crocodile attacked her and pulled her into a swamp.

De Jesus tried to fight off the crocodile and screamed for help as it tried to pull her under the water. Other workers at the plantation rushed to help but were too scared to go into the water.

Instead, they used poles to try to pull her to safety. The woman struggled for roughly 90 minutes before rescue workers arrived and extracted her from the crocodile's jaws.

She was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to her arms and legs.

"I was in pain from where the crocodile was holding me," she said, according to the New York Post. "Then I started to feel like I was becoming weaker. I just thought I was going to die because I was falling below the water."

De Jesus said that she can still picture the crocodile in her head and is thankful for the people who rescued her.

"I lie in the hospital and can still see the crocodile in my mind and feel it on my body. I am very grateful for the people that helped me to escape. They saved my life."