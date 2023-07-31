Woman Survived For 90 Minutes After Crocodile Pulled Her Into Swamp

By Bill Galluccio

July 31, 2023

The Cuban crocodile jumps out of the water
Photo: ANDREYGUDKOV / iStock / Getty Images

A palm oil plantation worker in Indonesia is lucky to be alive after surviving a fight with a crocodile. According to the Daily Mail, 38-year-old Falmira De Jesus was gathering water from a stream when a crocodile attacked her and pulled her into a swamp.

De Jesus tried to fight off the crocodile and screamed for help as it tried to pull her under the water. Other workers at the plantation rushed to help but were too scared to go into the water.

Instead, they used poles to try to pull her to safety. The woman struggled for roughly 90 minutes before rescue workers arrived and extracted her from the crocodile's jaws.

She was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to her arms and legs.

"I was in pain from where the crocodile was holding me," she said, according to the New York Post. "Then I started to feel like I was becoming weaker. I just thought I was going to die because I was falling below the water."

De Jesus said that she can still picture the crocodile in her head and is thankful for the people who rescued her.

"I lie in the hospital and can still see the crocodile in my mind and feel it on my body. I am very grateful for the people that helped me to escape. They saved my life."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.