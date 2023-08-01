Google Street View Driver Crashes In Creek After 100+ MPH Police Chase

A Google Street View driver was taken into custody after leading police in Indiana on a high-speed chase. The Middleton Police Department said that an officer spotted the car traveling at a speed of more than 100 mph near Shenandoah High School around 5 p.m. on Monday (July 31) night.

The speed limit on the road is 55 mph but drops to 40 near the high school when the school zone lights are flashing. It is unclear if the lights were flashing at the time.

The officer caught up with the driver and tried to pull him over, but he refused and sped away. After leading the officer on a chase for several miles, the driver lost control, crashed through a yard, and got stuck in a creek.

Officers removed the driver, identified as Coleman Ferguson, and he was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

He told officers he worked for Google and was afraid to pull over.

After he was released from the hospital, Coleman was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.