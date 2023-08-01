New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver Dies Unexpectedly At 71

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died suddenly on Tuesday (August 1). She was 71. Oliver was hospitalized on Monday (July 31) with an undisclosed medical issue.

Oliver was serving as acting governor when she was hospitalized because Governor Phil Murphy was on vacation in Italy. Because she was unable to fulfill her duties as acting governor, Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari was tasked to serve as acting governor.

"It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. Further information and details regarding memorial arrangements will be provided in due course. Until then, we appreciate your understanding and support. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her," Oliver's family said in a statement.