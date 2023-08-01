Two Texas cities have placed on Stacker’s list of U.S. cities with the dirtiest air.

Air quality was ranked “according to the amount of course particulate matter in the air in metropolitan areas” on average. Factors including industries present and climate conditions were also taken into consideration.

Claiming number seven as the area with the dirtiest air in the country is El Paso.

Here is what the data report highlighted:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 52 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 153 μg/m^3 (2.0% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 9.2 μg/m^3 (23.3% below EPA standards)

A binational air-quality committee in 2021 created a fund to help monitor air quality in El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. The fund would funnel $100,000 into supporting three air-quality monitors and system improvements."

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land placed behind El Paso at number 28.

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 33 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 103 μg/m^3 (31.3% below EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 10.5 μg/m^3 (12.5% below EPA standards)

Houston is home to oil refineries and petrochemical facilities that generate harmful air pollutants. The facilities are often located in close proximity to Black and Latino residential neighborhoods, causing them to bear a disproportionate burden of negative health impacts."