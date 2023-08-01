Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Colorado

Bread is a common household staple, but sometimes freshly-baked bread from a local bakery can be much more satisfying. With so many places to pick up some bread, Food & Wine revealed the best bread in every state. The website states, "Most bakers on this list will readily reveal the makeup of their breads, and some of them are already able to keep things 100% within their state, or at least the region."

When it came to Colorado, writers mentioned two bakeries to keep your eye on: Moxie Bread Co. and Reunion Bread Co.! Here's why they were chosen:

"At Moxie Bread Co. in the Boulder area, each ounce of flour is milled right on premises, much of it organic heirloom wheat, and all sourced from within the region. Even a couple of years ago, this sounded a lot more revolutionary than it does now; Clark himself might be among the first to say that's a good thing. Looking for the best bread right in Denver? Head for Ismael de Sousa's Reunion Bread Co., where you've got to be quick to get your hands on good stuff—baguettes, seeded sourdoughs, and an excellent brioche pullman loaf."