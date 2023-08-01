Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
August 1, 2023
Bread is a common household staple, but sometimes freshly-baked bread from a local bakery can be much more satisfying. With so many places to pick up some bread, Food & Wine revealed the best bread in every state. The website states, "Most bakers on this list will readily reveal the makeup of their breads, and some of them are already able to keep things 100% within their state, or at least the region."
When it came to Washington, writers mentioned four bakeries to keep your eye on. Seattle's Sea Wolf Bakery got most of the spotlight due to writers highlighting how it transformed into a kiosk during the pandemic. There's a wide selection of breads and pastries on the menu, including savory and sweet options.
They also explained what makes the other three entries enticing:
"The bread in this part of the world has been exceptional for the longest time—it's hard to believe that the trendsetting Breadfarm in tiny Edison is going on twenty years old now, or that Leslie Mackie's Macrina Bakery is already pushing thirty. Sea Wolf's arrival on the scene just a few years ago, with their ruggedly handsome sourdough loaves, was an excellent reminder that in even the best bread cities, there's always room for one more. At Barn Owl Bread on Lopez Island in the San Juans, they grow, mill and bake. It's one of the toughest bakeries to reach on this list, but every bit worth your time—plus you get one of the finest public ferry rides in North America."
Visit foodandwine.com for the full list of every state's most delicious bread.