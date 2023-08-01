Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Washington

Bread is a common household staple, but sometimes freshly-baked bread from a local bakery can be much more satisfying. With so many places to pick up some bread, Food & Wine revealed the best bread in every state. The website states, "Most bakers on this list will readily reveal the makeup of their breads, and some of them are already able to keep things 100% within their state, or at least the region."

When it came to Washington, writers mentioned four bakeries to keep your eye on. Seattle's Sea Wolf Bakery got most of the spotlight due to writers highlighting how it transformed into a kiosk during the pandemic. There's a wide selection of breads and pastries on the menu, including savory and sweet options.