Driver In Stolen SUV Runs Over Pedestrians On New York City Sidewalk

By Bill Galluccio

August 2, 2023

Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Photo: Kena Betancur / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Ten people were injured by a 20-year-old fleeing from police in an SUV that was reported stolen. The New York City Police Department said that a license plate scanner identified the car in midtown Manhattan during rush hour on Tuesday (August 1) night.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away, striking a bicyclist and a taxi. He then drove onto the sidewalk, running over several pedestrians. He then made a U-turn and started driving the wrong way down the street, striking another car head-on.

The suspect then jumped out of the SUV and tried to flee. However, bystanders chased after the driver and managed to detain him until the police arrived to take him into custody.

"When the cops showed up, the guy they took into custody was trying to fight with the cops — trying to push the cops away," witness Michael Discioarro told The New York Post.

Officials said that the injured included children as young as five but noted that nobody sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was not identified and did not have a New York driver's license.

Officials did not say what charges he is facing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.