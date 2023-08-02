iHeartRadio's Talkback Mic Now Available On Alexa Devices

August 2, 2023

Talkback for Alexa has officially arrived! Just like the messages created from the iHeart app Talkback Mic, listeners can now send brief audio recordings to their favorite stations using Alexa.

With Talkback for Alexa, users can send audio messages directly to stations, who will receive both audio and transcriptions. Listeners can use the feature for several different types of messages including dedications, sharing stories, sharing comments/opinions, questions for the stations, and topic suggestions. They also don't need to have an iHeart station stream playing when they want to send a Talkback through an Alexa device. All Alexa Show Devices, including First Gen, and the Alexa app will be able to send Talkbacks. While the feature will work on Alexa-enabled devices, users may experience some issues.

For the initial launch, Talkback for Alexa will be available for KFI AM 640 before being made available to all iHeart owned radio stations. To start using Talkback for Alexa, listeners can say the following phrases to activate the feature on their Alexa device:

  • Primary: “Alexa, Send a Talkback”
  • Secondary: “Alexa, Send a Talkback to {station name}/{Call Letters}”
  • Secondary: “Alexa, Send a Talkback to iHeart”

Alexa will also give you the option to preview and re-record your message before sending it directly to a station. For any issues with Talkback for Alexa, you can find help from the Customer Care team at help.iheart.com or email help@iheartradio.com.

