Warren G, Lola Brooke, ScarLip & More Recall Their First Time In The Booth
By Tony M. Centeno
August 3, 2023
Veterans and freshman MC's alike will always remember the first time time they ever stepped inside the recording booth.
On Wednesday night, August 2, seasoned artists like Warren G and newer acts like DDG sat down to discuss their earliest memories of recording their hit songs in between all the performances at iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023. The YouTuber-turned-rapper was the first to open up about his process. DDG explained that he started off recording by himself in his room before he began working with engineers. The 25-year-old even admitted that he kicked an engineer out of the studio during a session because he "wasn't used to it."
"As I got higher up, I started to work with an engineer and I wasn't used to it so I kicked the engineer out and recorded myself again," DDG said. "And I would have to turn the headphones so I couldn't hear myself. It was weird. I had a weird recording process but it's more traditional. I get in the booth, record with the engineer there, and I'm learning more as I go."
Other rising stars like Lola Brooke described what it was like for her during her earlier recording sessions. Brooke recalls the old "homemade booth" she made with her cousin. They would record on a computer desktop and put blankets over their heads to provide the best sound possible. While she's since recorded in professional studios, the Brooklyn native, who's smash hit "Don't Play With It" dominated the airwaves this past year, admits not much has changed. Warren G's process hasn't changed either. The 213 rapper broke down his process in the studio, which usually involves a trip to the bodega and the record store.
"I go to the bodega," he explained. "Grab me a tall can of beer. Get me some chicken and rice. Go into the record store. Listen to my records. Come up with the records I like and boom! I'm off to the studio to go make it come to life."
Throughout the show, we also get to hear about Ty Dolla $ign's epic all-nighter where he teamed up with 2 Chainz and PARTYNEXTDOOR to make about 3-4 songs in one session. Meanwhile, ScarLip shared her typical day in the studio, and revealed why she has to turn the lights off in order to record.
