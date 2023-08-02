"As I got higher up, I started to work with an engineer and I wasn't used to it so I kicked the engineer out and recorded myself again," DDG said. "And I would have to turn the headphones so I couldn't hear myself. It was weird. I had a weird recording process but it's more traditional. I get in the booth, record with the engineer there, and I'm learning more as I go."



Other rising stars like Lola Brooke described what it was like for her during her earlier recording sessions. Brooke recalls the old "homemade booth" she made with her cousin. They would record on a computer desktop and put blankets over their heads to provide the best sound possible. While she's since recorded in professional studios, the Brooklyn native, who's smash hit "Don't Play With It" dominated the airwaves this past year, admits not much has changed. Warren G's process hasn't changed either. The 213 rapper broke down his process in the studio, which usually involves a trip to the bodega and the record store.