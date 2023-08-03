Have you ever wanted to take trip off the beaten path? Well, the good news is that dream memorable adventure could take place right in your own hometown.

Kentucky has its fair share of popular monuments and hangout spots typically on the top of visitors’ must see lists. For instance, the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park, Mammoth Cave National Park, the Kentucky Derby Museum and the National Corvette Museum are all fascinating places to explore.

However, for those seeking an alternative and more slightly more divisive thrill, Williamstown, Kentucky is where you need to book your next staycation.

Here is what A Lot Travel wrote about the eclectic destination:

“The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky has been a destination since 2016, presenting Noah’s Ark as if taken straight out of the Bible. Encompassing three decks featuring displays, animal statues, and more, this theme park openly promotes creationism and doesn’t offer much by way of factual accuracy.

Still, the Ark Encounter strikes all the right notes for those with a taste for myths and legends. So if you want an adventure that blends imagination with biblical tales from 1000+ BC—this is the place to be.”

The Ark Encounter is open on Mondays until Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Ticket prices and events can be reviewed online.

With such a rare concept, it’s no surprise Williamstown got voted the most unusual town in Kentucky.