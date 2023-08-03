Florida Man Accused Of Bombing Dad's House Over Brother's Girlfriend
By Zuri Anderson
August 3, 2023
Two Florida men are facing charges after authorities accused him of throwing an explosive device into his father's home. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened on June 24 at a home on Covington Drive in Deltona.
Deputies allege Christopher Cruz Ayala and his friend Jason Smith used a bottle of Don Juli Tequila, a firework, and copper foil to create the bomb. The men then tossed the explosive device through the front bedroom window of the home of Ayala's father, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.
Officials learned the fire happened because Ayala got into a dispute with his father for dating his incarcerated brother's girlfriend.
2 SUSPECTS IN DELTONA ARSON CASE IN CUSTODY Two suspects in an explosion at a Deltona home earlier this summer are now...Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 2, 2023
VSO said a License Plate Reader camera caught Smith's car shortly before entering Deltona minutes before the explosion. Smith denied his involvement when interviewed by detectives, but investigators later searched his car and found a Don Julio tequila cork in his trunk. His cellphone records placed him in the area of the explosion and at Ayala's home in Winter Park.
Smith was arrested on July 11 and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail with a $200,000 bond. Jail records say he was charged with first-degree arson and possession of a fire bomb.
Detectives gathered enough evidence to get a search warrant for Ayala, who was recently arrested in Orange County on unrelated drug trafficking charges. Deputies said he remains in custody on a $1.2 million bond, and he'll face the same charges as Smith.