Two Florida men are facing charges after authorities accused him of throwing an explosive device into his father's home. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened on June 24 at a home on Covington Drive in Deltona.

Deputies allege Christopher Cruz Ayala and his friend Jason Smith used a bottle of Don Juli Tequila, a firework, and copper foil to create the bomb. The men then tossed the explosive device through the front bedroom window of the home of Ayala's father, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.

Officials learned the fire happened because Ayala got into a dispute with his father for dating his incarcerated brother's girlfriend.