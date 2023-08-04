87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Intruder, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry

By Bill Galluccio

August 4, 2023

Ready for fight
Photo: delihayat / E+ / Getty Images

An 87-year-old woman from Brunswick, Maine, is being praised for both her toughness and compassion after dealing with an intruder in her home.

Marjorie Perkins awoke around 2 a.m. on July 26 to find a man standing over her bed. The man, who was not wearing a shirt or pants, threatened to cut her.

Perkins jumped out of bed and used a chair as a shield as she fought back against the teenage intruder.

"He kept knocking me against the wall. He put a bruise on my forehead and one on my cheek," Perkins told CNN.

Perkins managed to force the intruder out of her bedroom, and she followed him into the kitchen.

"He stopped in the kitchen by the sink and said he was very hungry, and he hadn't had anything to eat in a long time," Perkins said.

Perkins then offered the teen some food and drinks to stall for time. She gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two tangerines, and two protein drinks. While he ate, Perkins called 911 on her rotary phone. While she was speaking to the dispatcher, the teen put on his pants and left her home.

Authorities did not identify the intruder, but Perkins said she knew him from the neighborhood, telling CNN that he used to mow her lawn when he was a kid.

The teen was taken into custody and is facing charges of burglary, criminal threatening, assault, and consuming alcohol as a minor.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.