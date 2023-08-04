Brett Young's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Brett Young has officially shared his brand new album, Across The Sheets, and the country star is celebrating with an exclusive and intimate show for fans on August 10th during his iHeartCountry Album Release Party.

Across The Sheets is Young's fourth full-length studio album, and follows 2021's Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. In a statement, Brett explained of his new music, "I really dug deep while writing this record. Across The Sheets is by far the most adventurous I’ve ever gotten thematically and lyrically. I went into this with the goal of putting out 'a little bit of something for everyone' and to pull back the curtain and continue to be vulnerable so people could see and know more of my life through my music. I hope more than anything that is what comes across. We've been playing the new songs on out on the road and to see how fans have already connected with them is truly special."

During the iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Brett Young, the singer/songwriter will perform his new music live, as well as talk about Across The Sheets during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor.

Fans can watch and tune in free for a stream of Brett Young's iHeartCountry Album Release Party on Thursday, August 10th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartCountry's YouTube channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry station.