An update on Celine Dion’s health from her sister Claudette Dion has shed a new light on the severity of the singer’s ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. So far, Celine has been unable to obtain proper medication to minimize her symptoms.

Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal in an interview in July that their other sister Linda has been Celine’s primary caregiver. Top researchers who specialize in Stiff Person Syndrome have been working closely with Celine.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard.

I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

The rare neurological disorder, which causes muscle spasms and rigidity, affects one in every one million people. It is not curable. However, it can be controlled with muscle relaxants, approved antibody injections and anti-anxiety drugs.

Celine, 55, shared the news about her diagnosis in an Instagram post in December last year. Due to strain on her vocal cords, thus affecting her ability to perform entire sets, the tough decision to cancel her upcoming Europe tour was made.

When discussing Celine’s decision to stop performing, Claudette said:

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it.

It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."