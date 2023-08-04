Dan Fogelberg's Estate Signs Deal With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

The estate of popular '70/'80s singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg has sold the rights to his catalog to his old college friend Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group. The deal will see Iconic acquire, develop, and expand the music catalog and legacy of Fogelberg, who passed away in 2007 of prostate cancer, for new generations.

“Dan Fogelberg and I met at school at the University of Illinois. He was the folk guy, and I booked the rock clubs," Azzoff recalled in a press release. "The first time he came by my little office, someone stole his bicycle! Acting upon our dreams and our belief in his talent, we made our way to LA like so many others in the early seventies. The rest is history."

“I love that story,” Jean Fogelberg, Dan’s widow added in the release. “As Dan recounted it, they stayed with Irving’s Aunt Bernice for a few weeks before moving to a one-bedroom apartment on Holloway Drive, just down the street from Tower Records. While Dan worked on his music, Irving made inroads with his customary energy and determination, netting Dan a record deal at Columbia Records. In time, they both became very successful, but through the years their friendship remained unchanged. Dan always considered Irving ‘family,’ and told me if I needed anything after he was gone, I could count on Irving, and he was right.”

Azzoff continued, "I am so grateful to Dan and Jean for the trust they have put in Iconic and the Azoff family. (My wife) Shelli and I were married as my closest friend Dan sat at the piano and played ‘To the Morning.’ I can’t believe he has been gone sixteen years. I still miss him greatly. I am honored to work with Jean continuing the fine work she has done to manage Dan’s legacy."

The Fogelberg deal follows Icconic's recent acquisitions of catalogs from the likes of Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, and (their first acquisition upon launching in January 2020) The Beach Boys.