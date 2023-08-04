In travel guides, it’s more likely to see city escapades filled with popular downtown tours and nightlife adventures. While navigating bustling streets and zig-zagging through vibrant, packed crowds can certainly be energizing the first time getting acquainted with a new neighborhood, for those planning to recharge while on vacation, a peaceful and quiet getaway is more aligned with what they’re searching for in a trip.

If you fall into this category, your options are far from limited. A Lot Travel released a list of the 30 best small cities in the U.S. to consider visiting. All of the towns have populations of fewer than 100,000 people. Here’s how the website described its rankings:

"While metropolises can be super fun, small cities can actually be just as enjoyable. These quieter areas offer a plethora of things to do that you may not find in a larger city.

If you’re looking to visit, you may be happy to know that small cities can even have a thriving tourism business. After all, they usually have little quirks that can’t be found elsewhere. They move at a slower pace, which often yields a more relaxing and rejuvenating vacation.

You may also want to move to one of these small cities. Visiting can be enjoyable but staying may feel like a permanent vacation. Most smaller cities have a lower cost of living, meaning you’ll have more money in your pocket to do something you enjoy."

According to the article, Marfa, Texas, is one of the top small towns to visit in the entire country. With its humble population of 1,747, here’s why Marfa made the cut:

"Marfa may seem like it’s in the middle of nowhere Texas...and it is. But what it lacks in population, it more than makes up for in minimalist art. Marfa was the former home of Donald Judd. After his move to the area, other artists visited frequently as well, including Dan Flavin, Claes Oldenburg, and others. Needless to say, a deeply held arts culture, complete with museums and galleries, has survived."