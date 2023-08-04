Two Navy Sailors Allegedly Shared Sensitive Military Information With China

Two U.S. Navy sailors were arrested and charged for allegedly sharing sensitive military documents with Chinese intelligence officials. The first sailor, Jinchao Wei, is accused of entering into a "handler/asset" relationship with a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022.

Wei, who served as a machinist's mate on the USS Essex, sent photos and videos of the Essex and other ships to the officer. Prosecutors said he also provided his handler with dozens of technical and mechanical manuals relating to the ships' weapons systems. In exchange for his service, Wei was paid thousands of dollars.

"The charges demonstrate the (People's Republic of China's) determination to obtain information that is critical to our national defense by any means, so it can be used to their advantage," Matt Olson, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security, said.

In a separate case, Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao was accused of sending sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer posing as a maritime economic researcher. Between August 2021 and May 2023, Zhao allegedly provided Chinese officials with photos of blueprints and diagrams of a U.S. radar system at a military base in Okinawa, Japan. He also sent pictures of computer screens detailing "operational orders of military training exercises."

Prosecutors said that Zhao was paid $15,000 for his services.

"These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People's Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it," said Assistant Director Suzanne Turner of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division. "The PRC compromised enlisted personnel to secure sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardize U.S. national security. The FBI and our partners remain vigilant in our determination to combat espionage and encourage past and present government officials to report any suspicious interactions with suspected foreign intelligence officers."