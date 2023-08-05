It's been 16 years since K-pop group Girls' Generation debuted in 2007 with their single "Into The New World," but SNSD isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Known as "the nation's girl group" in South Korea, Girls' Generation is an internationally praised musical act known for their diverse catalog of infectious tunes and their trendsetting choreography. Together they changed the game tremendously in their genre, establishing themselves as a household name and a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

To celebrate their legacy, Girls' Generation dropped a new music video on Saturday for their song "Lucky Like That." The special edition MV highlighted key moments in their careers since they first appeared on the K-pop scene. It also captured the tight bond between members, both current and former, as they navigated award shows, complex onstage performances, studio sessions and public appearances. Needless to say, the history of Girls' Generation runs deep.

"Lucky Like That" is a featured track on SNSD's 10th studio album Forever 1, which was released in 2022. It is their seventh full-length record in Korean, and their first major project after a five-year hiatus. Forever 1 is dedicated to Girls' Generation's fanbase, who are known as SONE.