It's "strawberry girl summer" according to Hailey Bieber.

Bieber, the founder of skincare line Rhode, is a known beauty trendsetter. She previously popularized the glazed donut skin look and latte makeup, which inspired countless renditions of them amongst beauty enthusiasts on social media. Now, the 26-year-old model has debuted a new end-of-summer style coined the "strawberry girl" aesthetic.

The fresh look is an easy one to accomplish, which makes it perfect for daily wear. Bieber demonstrated how to complete it in a TikTok video uploaded to her personal profile on Friday. In the tutorial, she primed her face with glazing milk and peptide glazing fluid before she brushed up her eyebrows. She then applied concealer, mixed two cream blushes to create a pigmented pink shade, added a peach-colored highlighter and applied bronzer to her eyelids. To finish, an eye pencil was used to draw freckles across her cheeks and nose and to draw a mini winged eyeliner. Light lip liner was used around her lips prior to coating the same pink cream blush dabbed on her cheeks for the main lip color.

Hailey posted a carousel on Instagram showcasing the results of the refreshing rosy makeup style. With such a gorgeous outcome, it's no surprise that the "strawberry girl" look is going viral.