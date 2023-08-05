School Bus Crash Sends 30 Kids To The Hospital

A school bus carrying 30 children on a field trip from a YMCA summer camp crashed on a highway in Idaho on Friday (August 4), leaving 11 children injured.

The crash occurred on State Highway 55 in Boise County around 3 p.m.

Officials said that all 30 kids on the bus, who ranged in age from 13 to 18, were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Seven of the children are listed in critical condition.

"Arriving troopers located the bus and assessed numerous injured were being treated by emergency medical services. Of the 11 injured, seven were deemed critical and 4 non-critical, and all children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution," the Idaho State Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash and have not determined what caused the bus to roll over.