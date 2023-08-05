John Gosling, English rock band The Kinks' former keyboardist and pianist, has died at the age of 75. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The news was shared by the group on their official social media platforms accompanied with a touching collective message:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family."

Vocalist, rhythm guitarist, main songwriter and co-founder of The Kinks Ray Davies also added his own thoughts,

"Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John."

Dave Davies, the lead guitarist, contributed to the statement, too,

"I’m dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks' music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Last, but not least, former drummer Mick Avory stated,

"Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour... which made him [a] popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him...."

Gosling was a member of The Kinks from 1970 to 1978. His work was featured on 10 of the band's recordings.

In 1994, Gosling created a group with Avory and bass players Jim Rodford and John Dalton called The Kast Off Kinks. As their name implied, Rodford and Dalton were previously part of The Kinks' lineup as well.

The musical icon retired from the industry in 2008.