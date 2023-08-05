WATCH: Dad Drinks Beer As 11-Year-Old Son Pilots Plane Before Fatal Crash

Authorities in Brazil are investigating after a small plane piloted by an 11-year-old boy crashed in the forest on July 29. A shocking video shows Garon Maia, 42, sitting in the co-pilot's seat while his son, Francisco Maia, was sitting in the pilot's seat.

The video starts with Garon showing his son how to operate the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 as it speeds down the runway. Once the plane is in the air, Garon continues to instruct Franciso on the plane's operation while he drinks a beer.

According to the Daily Mail, the boy piloted the plane to an airport in Vilhena to refuel before taking off again en route to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lived with his mother.

Eight minutes after taking off, the plane crashed into a wooded area, killing Garon and Francisco. Tragically, Garon's wife fatally shot herself after their funeral.

The Research Center for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents is investigating the crash. It is illegal for anybody under 18 to fly a plane in Brazil. In addition, pilots must have graduated high school and be registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency.

Officials are trying to determine when Garon filmed the video that showed him drinking and if Francisco was piloting the plane when it crashed.