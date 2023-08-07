8-Year-Old Riding Scooter Shot By Man Who Was Mad Kids Were Making Noise

By Bill Galluccio

August 7, 2023

Shadow of hand pointing gun
Photo: Sami Sarkis / Stockbyte / Getty Images

An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding a scooter in her Chicago neighborhood. The Chicago Police Department said that 43-year-old Michael Goodman walked up to a group of children near an ice cream truck and shot the girl in the head as she was riding home.

The girl's father witnessed the shooting and tackled Goodman in an effort to disarm him. During the struggle, Goodman was shot in the face and had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told The Chicago Sun-Times that Goodman previously complained that the kids were being too loud.

"Yesterday, when he came out before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud," Megan Kelley told the paper.

"Just little kids playing, he would come out just yelling about the noise. It just didn't make sense. None of it made sense," Kelley said. "Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be."

Goodman has been taken into custody and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.