8-Year-Old Riding Scooter Shot By Man Who Was Mad Kids Were Making Noise

An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding a scooter in her Chicago neighborhood. The Chicago Police Department said that 43-year-old Michael Goodman walked up to a group of children near an ice cream truck and shot the girl in the head as she was riding home.

The girl's father witnessed the shooting and tackled Goodman in an effort to disarm him. During the struggle, Goodman was shot in the face and had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told The Chicago Sun-Times that Goodman previously complained that the kids were being too loud.

"Yesterday, when he came out before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud," Megan Kelley told the paper.

"Just little kids playing, he would come out just yelling about the noise. It just didn't make sense. None of it made sense," Kelley said. "Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be."

Goodman has been taken into custody and is facing charges of first-degree murder.