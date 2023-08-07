Fire Dog Accidentally Runs Over Child With A Golf Cart At Blues Festival

A young girl was unhurt after getting run over by a golf cart at the Westland Blues, Brews, and Barbecue summer party in Westland, Michigan, over the weekend.

The Westland Fire Department said that the department's Arson Dog, Bella jumped into the golf cart and laid down on the accelerator pedal, causing it to jolt forward.

Firefighters managed to turn the steering wheel, directing the cart away from people and towards the tents that the department was occupying.

"Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl, and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg," the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said that while the young girl was "visibly shaken" after the incident, she was otherwise unharmed.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident, and within 10 minutes of the incident, was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," the department added.

Officials said they will put safeguards in place to prevent something similar from happening in the future.