Iggy Azalea Supports Tory Lanez In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sentencing

Azalea and Lanez have been friends for quite some time. Before the trial, both artists were caught hanging out together on separate occasions last year from dinner in Miami in the summer to partying together at a nightclub in the fall. Last October, Azalea sent Lanez a gift to celebrate the release of his recent album Sorry 4 What. The album also has a song called "Y.D.S. // Iggy DelDia," which fans believe references the "Fancy" rapper. Despite all the rumors about their relationship, neither artist has confirmed if they were ever more than just friends.



In addition to Azalea's letter, two of Lanez's fellow inmates and a jail chaplain also submitted letters. One of the jailed men suggested that Lanez is "remorseful" despite what the prosecution believes. The man also said that Lanez has also "talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it." If true, it would be the closest Lanez has ever come to admitting some kind of guilt in the case.



Tory Lanez is currently awaiting his sentence. The prosecution previously recommended 13 years in prison, which is more than half of the maximum penalty. The defense is pushing for probation to be served at a substance abuse facility. IF the judge doesn't consider probation, then Lanez's lawyers requested a three-year sentence instead.

