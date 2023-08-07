Iggy Azalea Supports Tory Lanez In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sentencing
By Tony M. Centeno
August 7, 2023
Iggy Azalea was one of numerous people who submitted a letter in support of Tory Lanez before he learns his fate in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.
During his sentencing hearing on Monday, August 7, reporter Meghann Cuniff confirmed that the judge had read aloud summaries of several letters from people who vouched for Lanez. Among the 70+ letters was a message from Azalea, who has personal ties with the defendant. The entire letter has not be publicly released. However, Azalea reportedly asked the judge to pass down a sentenced "that is transformational, not life destroying."
That jailer didn't talk in court, but the chaplain did. (I should be able to get the letters, but maybe not today.)— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023
Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae's letter asks him to impose a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying."
Azalea and Lanez have been friends for quite some time. Before the trial, both artists were caught hanging out together on separate occasions last year from dinner in Miami in the summer to partying together at a nightclub in the fall. Last October, Azalea sent Lanez a gift to celebrate the release of his recent album Sorry 4 What. The album also has a song called "Y.D.S. // Iggy DelDia," which fans believe references the "Fancy" rapper. Despite all the rumors about their relationship, neither artist has confirmed if they were ever more than just friends.
In addition to Azalea's letter, two of Lanez's fellow inmates and a jail chaplain also submitted letters. One of the jailed men suggested that Lanez is "remorseful" despite what the prosecution believes. The man also said that Lanez has also "talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it." If true, it would be the closest Lanez has ever come to admitting some kind of guilt in the case.
Tory Lanez is currently awaiting his sentence. The prosecution previously recommended 13 years in prison, which is more than half of the maximum penalty. The defense is pushing for probation to be served at a substance abuse facility. IF the judge doesn't consider probation, then Lanez's lawyers requested a three-year sentence instead.