Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead At 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has sadly passed away. Randall's family announced the tragic news in a statement to People on Monday, August 7th, revealing that he died over the weekend at the age of 57 after a private battle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family shared in the statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The family continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Randall's family is asking for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Bullock and Randall, a photographer and former model, met after he photographed her son Louis' birthday party in January 2015. The couple went public with their relationship about a year later, attending several red-carpet premieres and an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding per People.

During a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, Bullock said of the late Randall: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."