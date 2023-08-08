Weekend trips to paradise don’t have to come to an end once summer has passed. Fall is impatiently waiting to make its arrival, and as vibrant colors begin to adorn the leaves and a crisp breeze fills the air, it's the ideal weather to plan a memorable getaway around.

The variety of places you can venture off to in the fall makes it incredibly difficult to choose from. Cabin retreats, scenic outdoor adventures, charming small town explorations — you name it. There are countless destinations that offer the best of autumn's beauty where you can admire picturesque landscapes and finally take part in seasonal festivities you’ve been looking forward to for the entire year.

So give yourself a head start so once fall rolls around, all you have to do grab your sweater, pack your bags and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the season.

U.S. News & World Report listed 30 fun fall weekend getaways for 2023. Sedona, Arizona, was included.

Here is how the online publication described the location:

"Red Rock Country is surrounded by more than 1.8 million acres of national forest along with towering cliffs and multihued stone formations. Sedona is perfect if you're seeking fall destinations for hiking, biking and exploration. Visit this rugged but exceptionally beautiful town for outdoor recreation at one of its state parks and shop for local souvenirs at the Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village.

Don't forget to book one of the Pink Jeep Tours the area is known for. These excursions take you out in the countryside and mountains, affording incredible views of the area's glorious peaks and red rocks."