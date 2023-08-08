Michigan County Sells The Cheapest Gas In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

August 8, 2023

Expensive fuel concept. Rise in fuel price. Hand inserting a hundred dollar bill into the gas tank flap of a car.
Photo: iStockphoto

How much does an average gallon of gas cost where you are from? These prices can vary depending upon the rising cost of oil. Gas prices continue to increase across the country but some counties are keeping prices cheaper than others. The average cost of gas in Michigan right now is just over $3.74, while the rest of the nation is paying around $3.82 per gallon. According to a map created by AAA, some Michigan gas stations are charging over $3.84 for gas. Despite the sudden rise, there are a few Michigan counties currently selling cheaper gas than the rest of the state. AAA detailed each of these counties, most of which are located near the northern and southern ends of the state.

The county selling the cheapest gas in the state is Hillsdale County, with gas being sold at $3.61. Baraga, Menominee, Montmorency, Iosco, Gladwin, Newaygo, Montcalm, and Ottawa counties are all selling gas in the $3.60 range.

Counties selling the most expensive gas across the state as of August 8th are Keweenaw, Houghton, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Marquette, Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Chippewa, Oscoda, Oakland, Barry, and Lenawee counties to name a few.

To keep up with daily gas price changes visit gasprices.aaa.com.

