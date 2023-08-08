In a country dominated by household name chain restaurants and fast food joints, there is something undeniably charming and authentic about mom-and-pop shops.

These small, family-owned eateries offer a unique dining experience that is often infused with love, passion and generations of culinary expertise. From mouthwatering comfort food to delectable homemade treats, these hidden gems are scattered across America’s towns and cities, waiting to be discovered by those seeking a taste of nostalgia and a genuine connection with the local community.

Entrepreneur enlisted review platform Yelp to embark on a journey on the outskirts of mainstream dining scenes to uncover the best hidden gem mom-and-pop shops in the country using collected data. For the ones that were chosen to represent the restaurants category, it’s clear that in those establishments, every bite tells a story.

Geronimo in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was selected for the number 13 spot. The innovative high-end eatery with a fascinating backstory earned the recognition for the hard work and extended hours put into its operations that translates into delicious plates fixed from the heart:

"At Geronimo, you're surrounded by history. The restaurant is built inside a 1756 adobe home known as the ‘Borrego House,’ which was owned by Santa Fe leaders and spent more than a century hosting major local social and political events.

Today, diners say the food is its own kind of major event. Geronimo was created by restaurateur Geronimo Lopez, and the menu changes by season. Diners especially love the Green Miso Sea Bass, but there's always plenty to choose from — which is why Geronimo has been named one of the top ten restaurants in the country by Trip Advisor."