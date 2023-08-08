Supreme Court Revives Federal Ghost Gun Restrictions

By Bill Galluccio

August 8, 2023

The U.S. Supreme Court building stands in Washington
Photo: Bloomberg Creative Photos / Bloomberg Creative Photos / Getty Images

In a 5-4 ruling, the United States Supreme Court paused a lower court's decision, unfreezing the enforcement of new regulations on ghost guns issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ghost gun kits can be purchased online and include the parts needed to quickly assemble a fully functional firearm. Because the kits were unregulated, the guns usually did not have serial numbers, making the homemade firearms nearly impossible to trace.

The ATF updated the rules on ghost gun kits in 2022 to define them as firearms under federal law. As a result, commercial ghost gun kit manufacturers and sellers would be required to mark the parts with serial numbers and keep records that law enforcement could use to track any guns used in a crime.

In June, Judge Reed O'Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that the ATF overstepped its authority and blocked the enforcement of the rule nationwide.

Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court's three liberal Justices to allow the rule to take effect while the case makes its way through the legal system.

The Court's order did not provide an explanation for the ruling.

The case will now head to a lower court, which will begin hearing oral arguments next month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.