FBI Fatally Shoots Utah Man Accused Of Threatening President Biden, Others

A Utah man was shot in his home by FBI agents who were serving a search warrant. Officials said that Craig Deleeuw Robertson made threats to assassinate President Joe Biden during his upcoming trip to Salt Lake City.

President Biden is scheduled to arrive in Utah on Wednesday (August 9) night for an event on Thursday.

According to charging documents, Robertson alleged said he needed to get his camouflage and sniper rifle ready for Biden's trip to the state.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief," Robertson allegedly wrote in a social media post on Monday.

The FBI began investigating Robertson in March when they received a tip about comments he allegedly made on social media in which he threatened to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He also made threats against several other Democratic politicians and public officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The FBI did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting, which is under investigation. No agents were injured during the altercation.