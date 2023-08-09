Social Media Influencer Lil Tay & Her Brother Have Passed Away
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2023
The online community is reacting to the untimely death of social media influencer Lil Tay.
On Wednesday, August 9, Tay's family posted a devastating message to her Instagram timeline. In it, an unnamed family member confirmed that the 14-year-old, born Claire Hope, and her 21-year-old brother Jason Tian have both passed away. The message did not confirm exactly what happened to them. Instead, the family mourned their deaths and requested privacy.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement reads. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."
"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the statement continues. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."
Lil Tay took the Internet by storm with her viral videos as far back as 2016. She was as young as nine-years-old when YouTube videos of her flexing with stacks of cash spread like wildfire throughout social media. The Canadian influencer and rapper posted videos of scripted fights and skits full of profanity that usually involved tossing around wads of cash.
It had been five years since Lil Tay was active on Instagram. Prior to her final post in 2018, she was seen posted up with artists like Chief Keef and other social media stars like Bhad Bhabie. Tay's 2018 tribute to the late XXXTentacion was her final post on Instagram.
As of this report, there's no word on Lil Tay nor her brother's cause of death. Rest in peace to both of them.