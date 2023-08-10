How You Can Help Maui Wildfire Victims In Need

Wildfires continue to rage across Maui, killing 36 individuals, and putting many at risk of homelessness.

You don't have to be on the island to help displaced individuals find refuge amid the current crisis. According to The Weather Channel, many local foundations and non profit groups are accepting donations to aid wildfire victims. You can make a direct impact by submitting an online donation to Hawaii Community Foundation's "Maui Strong Fund," Maui United Way, and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, among others.

Maui Strong Fund:

This foundation is one of many accepting donations to help those whose entire lives were recently turned upside-down as wildfires ravage their homes and livelihoods. You can donate through the Hawaii Community Founation's website. A minimum of $25 is required for each donation.

Maui United Way:

United Way's Maui branch is also accepting online donations. To donate, you must fill out a form on the Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donation Page, and enter a custom donation amount. Your donation will be "distributed among nonprofits working at the forefront," and directly handed to displaced families.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement:

Every dollar donated to this organization will be matched by a corporate sponsor, doubling the impact that your money will have on relief efforts if you choose to give. Donations to The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for native island communities, can be made through Member Planet's website.

Other nonprofits accepting online donations include: The Maui Food Bank, The Maui Humane Society, and The American Red Cross. If you are currently in Maui looking to assist wildfire victims, you can visit one of many Maui County donation sites, a Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, or a Maui Food Bank donation collection and distribution site.

For a continued list of places to donate both online and in person visit weather.com.